Fund Update: Neuberger Berman Group LLC opened a $51.9M position in $SUM stock

Neuberger Berman Group LLC has opened a new $51.9M position in $SUM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SUM.
$SUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $SUM stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 7,134,532 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,007,319
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 3,570,387 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,661,582
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,163,437 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,469,912
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,073,045 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,896,077
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,913,442 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,820,165
- FIL LTD added 1,880,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,128,000
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,729,790 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,527,374
$SUM Insider Trading Activity
$SUM insiders have traded $SUM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER BURKE GASKILL (See Remarks) sold 1,536 shares for an estimated $78,197
