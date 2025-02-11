Fund Update: M&G Plc opened a $13.7M position in $FSK stock

M&G Plc has opened a new $13.7M position in $FSK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FSK.

$FSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $FSK stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FSK Insider Trading Activity

$FSK insiders have traded $FSK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C. FORMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 205,227 shares for an estimated $3,816,430 .

. OSAGIE O IMASOGIE sold 40,885 shares for an estimated $900,034

BRIAN GERSON (Co-President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $110,395

DANIEL PIETRZAK (Co-President and CIO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,549

ELIZABETH SANDLER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,230

JEREL A HOPKINS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $10,732

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

