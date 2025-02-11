Fund Update: M&G Plc opened a $13.7M position in $FSK stock

M&G Plc has opened a new $13.7M position in $FSK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FSK.
$FSK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $FSK stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,482,614 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,251,974
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,784,000
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 673,420 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,626,682
- M&G PLC added 630,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,683,600
- EDGE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC removed 499,753 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,854,635
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 383,292 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,562,351
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 289,278 shares (+2029.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,283,118
$FSK Insider Trading Activity
$FSK insiders have traded $FSK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL C. FORMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 205,227 shares for an estimated $3,816,430.
- OSAGIE O IMASOGIE sold 40,885 shares for an estimated $900,034
- BRIAN GERSON (Co-President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $110,395
- DANIEL PIETRZAK (Co-President and CIO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,549
- ELIZABETH SANDLER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,230
- JEREL A HOPKINS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $10,732
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
