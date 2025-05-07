Fund Update: Mawer Investment Management Ltd. opened a $168.7M position in $POOL stock

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has opened a new $168.7M position in $POOL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $POOL.
$POOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 530,029 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,734,732
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 455,163 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,901,141
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 224,674 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,600,353
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 194,632 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,357,834
- UBS GROUP AG added 194,161 shares (+200.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,197,251
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 191,108 shares (+82020.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,156,361
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 160,420 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,069,707
$POOL Insider Trading Activity
$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250.
- HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005.
- JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,910 shares for an estimated $641,496.
$POOL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
