POOL

Fund Update: Mawer Investment Management Ltd. opened a $168.7M position in $POOL stock

May 07, 2025 — 05:25 pm EDT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has opened a new $168.7M position in $POOL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $POOL.

$POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$POOL Insider Trading Activity

$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250.
  • HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005.
  • JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,910 shares for an estimated $641,496.

$POOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

