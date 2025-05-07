Fund Update: LPL Financial LLC opened a $15.7M position in $CPLS stock

LPL Financial LLC has opened a new $15.7M position in $CPLS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CPLS.
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CPLS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 444,939 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,730,818
- WAGNER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 383,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,546,409
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 103,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,600,495
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 70,113 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,478,845
- VALLEY WEALTH MANAGERS, INC. added 42,092 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,488,162
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 39,153 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,363,691
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 28,490 shares (+85.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $992,301
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
