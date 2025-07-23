Fund Update: IMC-Chicago, LLC opened a $90.6M position in $PLTR stock

IMC-Chicago, LLC has opened a new $90.6M position in $PLTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLTR.

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,367 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 881 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $568,906,040 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 07/15, 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 07/15, 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 06/30, 06/25 and 0 sales.

on 06/30, 06/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/30, 04/01.

on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to on 06/30, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.

$PLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

