Fund Update: IMC-Chicago, LLC opened a $90.6M position in $PLTR stock

July 23, 2025 — 11:21 am EDT

IMC-Chicago, LLC has opened a new $90.6M position in $PLTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLTR.

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,367 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 881 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 5,079,053 shares for an estimated $449,980,360.
  • SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 1,158,569 shares for an estimated $134,506,342.
  • ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 831,372 shares for an estimated $94,947,249.
  • RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 204,263 shares for an estimated $22,620,024.
  • ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $12,549,813.
  • HEATHER A. PLANISHEK has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,400 and 22 sales selling 36,296 shares for an estimated $3,918,641.
  • DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,230 shares for an estimated $4,324,987.
  • ERIC H. WOERSCHING has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 27,214 shares for an estimated $3,535,530.
  • LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,394 shares for an estimated $1,389,111.
  • ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 10,776 shares for an estimated $1,002,328.
  • JEFFREY BUCKLEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,897 shares for an estimated $239,688.

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $568,906,040 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025
  • Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

