Fund Update: IMC-Chicago, LLC opened a $252.9M position in $IBIT stock

IMC-Chicago, LLC has opened a new $252.9M position in $IBIT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IBIT.
$IBIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 846 institutional investors add shares of $IBIT stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 12,263,042 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,032,996
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 9,581,066 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $448,489,699
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP removed 9,444,066 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $442,076,729
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 7,225,212 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $442,255,226
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 7,128,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $333,661,680
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,753,993 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,154,412
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 6,229,924 shares (+141.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $291,622,742
$IBIT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IBIT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/03.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
