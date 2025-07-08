Fund Update: Gradient Investments LLC opened a $46.5M position in $FEBT stock

Gradient Investments LLC has opened a new $46.5M position in $FEBT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FEBT.
$FEBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $FEBT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,323,678 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $46,462,156
- KAYE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 322,554 shares (+810.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,540,161
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 30,688 shares (+67.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,002,797
- ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. added 20,453 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668,346
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 20,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $660,340
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 18,347 shares (+295.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,528
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 11,949 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $390,459
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FEBT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.