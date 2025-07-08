Fund Update: Gradient Investments LLC opened a $45.9M position in $XBAP stock

Gradient Investments LLC has opened a new $45.9M position in $XBAP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XBAP.
$XBAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $XBAP stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP added 1,437,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,178,726
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,249,798 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $45,917,578
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 59,938 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,092,435
- CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. removed 42,077 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,468,908
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 35,543 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,240,806
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 27,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $947,911
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 18,100 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $631,870
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
