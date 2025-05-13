Fund Update: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC opened a $12.6M position in $FROG stock

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC has opened a new $12.6M position in $FROG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FROG.

$FROG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $FROG stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FROG Insider Trading Activity

$FROG insiders have traded $FROG stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YOAV LANDMAN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 215,000 shares for an estimated $7,621,768 .

. TALI NOTMAN (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 210,629 shares for an estimated $7,165,069 .

. BEN HAIM SHLOMI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 202,773 shares for an estimated $6,798,584 .

. FREDERIC SIMON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $6,731,569 .

. YOSSI SELA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,852 shares for an estimated $2,454,775 .

. EDUARD GRABSCHEID (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 23,888 shares for an estimated $929,590.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FROG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FROG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FROG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FROG forecast page.

$FROG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FROG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FROG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FROG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.