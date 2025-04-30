Stocks
Fund Update: FLOSSBACH VON STORCH SE opened a $49.8M position in $IEX stock

April 30, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

FLOSSBACH VON STORCH SE has opened a new $49.8M position in $IEX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IEX.

$IEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $IEX stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,388,667 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,634,116
  • AMUNDI removed 631,055 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,073,500
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 415,925 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,048,943
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 372,580 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,977,268
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 334,403 shares (+411.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,987,203
  • CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 303,350 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,488,121
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 277,964 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,175,085

$IEX Government Contracts

We have seen $398,807 of award payments to $IEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$IEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IEX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IEX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

