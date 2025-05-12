Fund Update: EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ opened a $42.1M position in $ENZL stock

EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ has opened a new $42.1M position in $ENZL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ENZL.
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ENZL stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,080,000
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 120,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,064,748
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 20,869 shares (+119.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $942,861
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 20,140 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $909,925
- FORTITUDE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC removed 15,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $632,462
- MAROTTA ASSET MANAGEMENT added 9,405 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $395,762
- SUNBELT SECURITIES, INC. removed 9,325 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $421,303
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
