Fund Update: Creative Planning opened a $6.1M position in $GRPM stock

Creative Planning has opened a new $6.1M position in $GRPM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GRPM.
$GRPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $GRPM stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 65,524 shares (+189.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,671,549
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 62,283 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,022,408
- ZIMMERMANN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT & PLANNING LLC removed 56,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,393,714
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 54,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,107,893
- AMERITAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. added 37,939 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,277,622
- VICTORY FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 36,799 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,149,087
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC added 29,242 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,297,035
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
