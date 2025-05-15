Fund Update: Creative Planning opened a $46.3M position in $FBCG stock

Creative Planning has opened a new $46.3M position in $FBCG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FBCG.
$FBCG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $FBCG stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,967,967 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,659,640
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,350,071 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,962,337
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 1,157,513 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,265,794
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,099,765 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,957,607
- GOODWIN INVESTMENT ADVISORY removed 1,040,286 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,580,231
- SAGESPRING WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 889,959 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,571,661
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 526,249 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,034,172
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FBCG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.