Fund Update: Creative Planning opened a $26.5M position in $FLTR stock

Creative Planning has opened a new $26.5M position in $FLTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FLTR.
$FLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $FLTR stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 11,320,822 shares (+3267.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,114,919
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 5,185,595 shares (+2317.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,973,392
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,397,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,572,762
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 1,040,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,478,510
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 772,961 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,671,857
- CONCORD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC/VA removed 712,012 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,120,705
- CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS removed 711,680 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,112,256
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.