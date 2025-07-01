Fund Update: CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $35.3M position in $MDLZ stock

CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $35.3M position in $MDLZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDLZ.
$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 866 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 40,809,189 shares (+253.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,768,903,473
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 13,755,181 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $933,289,030
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,816,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,189,958
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 6,632,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,147,219
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,726,073 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,664,053
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,979,426 shares (+113.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,004,054
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,966,511 shares (+233.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,127,771
$MDLZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
$MDLZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDLZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
$MDLZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 01/08/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
