Fund Update: CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $24.5M position in $REGL stock

CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $24.5M position in $REGL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $REGL.
$REGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $REGL stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 300,181 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $24,475,257
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 94,087 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,588,116
- CONNECTICUT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 78,030 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,293,119
- PATHSTONE HOLDINGS, LLC added 72,989 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,886,562
- COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 64,118 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,171,116
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 62,857 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,069,417
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 60,481 shares (+411.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,877,792
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.