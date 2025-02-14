Fund Update: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC opened a $355.4M position in $ZTS stock

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC has opened a new $355.4M position in $ZTS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZTS.

$ZTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 771 institutional investors add shares of $ZTS stock to their portfolio, and 916 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZTS Insider Trading Activity

$ZTS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028

ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) sold 326 shares for an estimated $55,804

$ZTS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,975,109 of award payments to $ZTS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

