Fund Update: CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp opened a $224.2M position in $VB stock

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp has opened a new $224.2M position in $VB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VB.
$VB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 995 institutional investors add shares of $VB stock to their portfolio, and 897 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC removed 2,603,259 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $577,272,683
- WIT, LLC added 2,247,510 shares (+254243.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,385,342
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 2,018,325 shares (+68.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,563,568
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,583,769 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,200,775
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 1,427,718 shares (+5261.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,596,466
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,343,436 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $297,906,933
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 1,317,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $312,277,551
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
