Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $122.5M position in $BKNG stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $122.5M position in $BKNG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKNG.
$BKNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 821 institutional investors add shares of $BKNG stock to their portfolio, and 827 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,362,753 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $13,678,544,177
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 864,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,982,084,010
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 402,391 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,853,779,121
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 273,469 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,259,847,070
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 157,624 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $726,159,581
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 155,790 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $717,710,508
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 123,013 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $566,709,819
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Receive $BKNG Data Alerts
$BKNG Insider Trading Activity
$BKNG insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN D FOGEL (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 2,026 shares for an estimated $11,194,733.
- PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $1,542,724
$BKNG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 0 sales.
$BKNG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
$BKNG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5700.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $5850.0 on 07/24/2025
- Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $5700.0 on 07/16/2025
- Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $5630.0 on 07/14/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5411.0 on 07/07/2025
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $6000.0 on 06/04/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4440.0 on 04/30/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $5400.0 on 04/30/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
