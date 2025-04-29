Fund Update: Brookstone Capital Management opened a $10.0M position in $EXR stock

Brookstone Capital Management has opened a new $10.0M position in $EXR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EXR.

$EXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $EXR stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXR Insider Trading Activity

$EXR insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,215,950 .

. DIANE OLMSTEAD sold 3,081 shares for an estimated $507,009

WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 1,220 shares for an estimated $186,245

JOSEPH J BONNER sold 672 shares for an estimated $100,195

ZACHARY T DICKENS (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 80 shares for an estimated $12,212

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EXR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXR forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.