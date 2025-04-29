Fund Update: Brookstone Capital Management opened a $10.0M position in $EXR stock

Brookstone Capital Management has opened a new $10.0M position in $EXR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EXR.
$EXR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $EXR stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 2,007,634 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,342,046
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,056,578 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,064,068
- FMR LLC removed 955,472 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,938,611
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 941,212 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,805,315
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 888,531 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,924,237
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 718,270 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,453,192
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 693,714 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,779,614
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EXR Insider Trading Activity
$EXR insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,215,950.
- DIANE OLMSTEAD sold 3,081 shares for an estimated $507,009
- WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 1,220 shares for an estimated $186,245
- JOSEPH J BONNER sold 672 shares for an estimated $100,195
- ZACHARY T DICKENS (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 80 shares for an estimated $12,212
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EXR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EXR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$EXR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXR forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.