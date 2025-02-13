Fund Update: Bridgewater Associates, LP opened a $27.7M position in $BN stock

Bridgewater Associates, LP has opened a new $27.7M position in $BN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BN.
$BN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of $BN stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 25,881,373 shares (+377.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,375,594,974
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 16,233,183 shares (+543.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $932,596,363
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 9,723,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $516,792,278
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 6,805,668 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,985,626
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 6,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $345,475,000
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 6,356,792 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $337,863,494
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,844,723 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,329,336
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
