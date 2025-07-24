Fund Update: Blue Trust, Inc. added 39,094 shares of ELI LILLY ($LLY) to their portfolio

Blue Trust, Inc. has added 39,094 shares of $LLY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LLY.

ELI LILLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,908 institutional investors add shares of ELI LILLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,620 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELI LILLY Insider Trading Activity

ELI LILLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560 .

. DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064 .

. DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,534,650 .

. ILYA YUFFA (EVP & President, LLY Int'l) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $936,550

ELI LILLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ELI LILLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

ELI LILLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1038.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $942.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1135.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $700.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $975.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $888.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1100.0 on 03/05/2025

