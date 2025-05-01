Fund Update: Ballentine Partners, LLC opened a $4.6M position in $GDIV stock

Ballentine Partners, LLC has opened a new $4.6M position in $GDIV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GDIV.
$GDIV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $GDIV stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 429,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,541,328
- TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 366,468 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,335,774
- BALLENTINE PARTNERS, LLC added 312,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,554,877
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 155,869 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,269,452
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 87,117 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,327,663
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 43,785 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,283
- GTS SECURITIES LLC removed 41,234 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $628,406
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
