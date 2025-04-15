Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. opened a $60.8M position in $ACAD stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has opened a new $60.8M position in $ACAD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ACAD.

$ACAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACAD Insider Trading Activity

$ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,911 shares for an estimated $282,080 .

. BRENDAN TEEHAN (EVP, COO, HEAD OF COMMERCIAL) sold 10,329 shares for an estimated $173,630

JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,671 shares for an estimated $111,852 .

. ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

