Fund Update: AIA Group Ltd opened a $2.8M position in $BA stock

AIA Group Ltd has opened a new $2.8M position in $BA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BA.
$BA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 920 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 1,067 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,565,130 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,578,028,010
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 12,641,715 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,237,583,555
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,281,192 shares (+224.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $934,770,984
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,995,758 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $759,555,046
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 3,600,559 shares (+53.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $637,298,943
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,670,374 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $406,003,662
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,087,371 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $317,363,886
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BA Government Contracts
We have seen $17,061,622,933 of award payments to $BA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- F-15EX LOT 5 ADVANCED PROCUREMENT: $2,417,721,345
- CANADA AND GERMANY LOT 13 P-8A AIRCRAFT: $1,319,813,217
- F/A-18E AIRCRAFT: $1,136,527,403
- E-7A RAPID PROTOTYPING: $576,564,545
- MQ-25 EMD: $535,837,970
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$BA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.