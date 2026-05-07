This Fund Sold $8.1 Million in American Public Education as Shares More Than Doubled

Key Points

Prescott Group sold 177,477 shares of American Public Education in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $8.13 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $6.26 million, a figure that reflects both trading and price movement.

The trade represented 0.81% of 13F AUM.

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Prescott Group Capital Management reduced its stake in American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), selling 177,477 shares for an estimated $8.13 million based on quarterly average pricing, its SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, shows.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Prescott Group Capital Management sold 177,477 shares of American Public Education during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.13 million, based on the average unadjusted close price for the quarter. The fund’s position value declined by $6.26 million at quarter’s end due to both trading activity and share price changes.

What else to know

Prescott Group’s post-sale position in American Public Education equals 3.85% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: BIL: $47.29 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: NATR: $42.78 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: APEI: $38.66 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: DBD: $27.77 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $25.74 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares of American Public Education were priced at $55.91, up 122.6% over one year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 91.21 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $648.86 million Net Income (TTM) $31.56 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-06) $55.91 One-Year Price Change 122.57%

Company Snapshot

American Public Education provides online and campus-based postsecondary education, including degree and certificate programs across business, health sciences, technology, and security-related fields.

The firm operates a multi-segment education model through American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing.

It serves adult learners, military personnel, working professionals, and individuals pursuing nursing and health sciences careers.

American Public Education, Inc. is a leading provider of online and campus-based higher education, leveraging a diversified program portfolio and multi-brand strategy to address the needs of nontraditional students. The company’s focus on flexible learning modalities and specialized programs in high-demand fields supports its competitive positioning in the education sector. With a strong track record of enrollment among military and healthcare students, American Public Education, Inc. maintains a scalable platform for growth and innovation in postsecondary education.

What this transaction means for investors

American Public Education has been executing well, and its stock is certainly reflecting some bullishness, which may be exactly why Prescott decided to sell last quarter. According to the company’s latest earnings release, full-year 2025 revenue climbed 3.9% to $648.9 million, while net income available to common stockholders surged 152% to $25.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA jumped nearly 19% to $85.7 million. Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing were major bright spots, posting revenue growth of 14% and 11%, respectively, thanks in part to rising healthcare enrollments.



With that said, this sale ultimately looks less like a bearish call on the business and more like disciplined trimming after an enormous run. When a stock more than doubles in a year, portfolio managers often rebalance positions simply to manage exposure, especially in sectors where sentiment can swing quickly around enrollment trends and federal policy risks. The next test will be on May 11, when the company reports its first-quarter earnings.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.