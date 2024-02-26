Fund Score Analysis: GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (DRUP)

DRUP’s price has trended higher, and the magnitude of DRUP’s movement has also strengthened. Compared to the broader market using the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index (SPW) as a proxy, DRUP is winning the Relative Strength battle on a near and long-term basis. In January, DRUP outpaced the SPW enough to give a market relative strength buy signal, signaling that it has increased at a pace higher than the market and, therefore, has a higher chance for continued outperformance. DRUP maintains a peer relative strength buy signal, confirming that it has increased in price faster than other US Large Cap Blend funds.

Using a rules-based methodology, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright rates mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) using the NDW Fund Score System, assigning each fund a score. Fund Scores range between 0 and 6, with 6 being the strongest score possible, and are calculated daily using closing data from the previous trading session. Fund Scores are objectively driven using 19 individual technical data points, each assigned a proprietary weighting. A Fund Score can be broken down into three segments, each accounting for approximately one-third (33%) of a fund’s total score: trend analysis, market Relative Strength analysis, and peer Relative Strength analysis, which were reviewed above.

Trend: Point & Figure chart trend positive or negative

Market Relative Strength: compares the relative price movement of a fund versus a major market index benchmark to determine which is stronger – the ETF in question or the broader market.

Peer Relative Strength: compares the relative price movement of a fund versus a peer index benchmark to determine which is stronger – the ETF in question or its assigned peer group.

DRUP Fund Score Breakdown: 5.96

The Fund Scoring System is divided into 3 main parts, each accounting for approximately one-third of the total score. Note: individual weightings are proprietary.