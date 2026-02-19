Fund Reduces Stake in WIX by 86%, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 283,352 shares of Wix.com; estimated transaction value $34.26 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end Wix.com position value fell by $53.78 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement

Transaction equaled 5.37% of fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management

Fund held 46,731 shares of Wix.com, worth $4.85 million, after the trade

Post-trade, Wix.com represents 0.76% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

Shannon River Fund Management LLC disclosed in a February 13, 2026, filing that it sold 283,352 shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), an estimated $34.26 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold 283,352 shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $34.26 million, based on the average unadjusted close for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Wix.com was 46,731 shares, valued at $4.85 million.

What Else to Know

Following the sale, Wix.com comprised 0.76% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:TSEM: $70.78 million (11.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PEGA: $62.04 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSE:U: $47.06 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE:LYV: $36.40 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MRVL: $32.10 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Wix.com shares were priced at $69.23, down 69.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 81.18 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $3.86 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.93 billion Net Income (TTM) $138.90 million Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $69.23

Company Snapshot

Offers a cloud-based platform for website and web application creation, including Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Corvid by Wix, Ascend by Wix, Wix Logo Maker, Wix Answers, and Wix Payments.

Generates revenue primarily through premium subscriptions, value-added business applications, and payment processing services for users building and managing their online presence.

Targets individuals, small businesses, and enterprises globally seeking accessible digital tools to establish, operate, and grow their online businesses.

Wix.com is a leading provider of cloud-based website development solutions, serving approximately 222 million registered users worldwide as of December 31, 2021. The company leverages a robust suite of products and a scalable subscription model to empower users with limited technical expertise to build and manage professional-grade websites and digital businesses. Its strategic focus on product innovation and a broad ecosystem of complementary services underpins its competitive position in the website infrastructure market.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Shannon River, a New York-based hedge fund, recently disclosed the sale of around 283,000 shares of Wix.com (WIX) during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors need to know.

To begin, WIX shares have struggled over the last 12 months. All told, the stock is down nearly 70% from one year ago. Accordingly, Shannon River could be reducing its exposure in response to this performance. All told, the fund sold about 86% of its position in WIX during the quarter, reducing its overall holdings to just 46,371 shares.

As for WIX itself, the company finds itself in an odd position. On the one hand, the company’s fundamentals look solid. Revenue over the last 12 months stands at $1.9 billion — an all-time high. Indeed, revenue growth has accelerated in recent quarters to nearly 14%. Moreover, WIX is returning value to shareholders through a $2 billion share repurchase agreement.

However, market sentiment remains bearish. There is the persistent overhang of the “artificial intelligence (AI) eats software” narrative, which continues to dog any company whose business model is — or could be — threatened by AI advancements. More to the point, the stock’s recent weakness is feeding a vicious feedback loop, where investors shy away from the stock due to its recent sell-off.

In summary, WIX’s stock performance is unsettling, but, underneath the hood, the company remains fundamentally sound. Therefore, investors may want to give WIX a closer look.

