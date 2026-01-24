This Fund Put $3.4 Million Into Navan Despite a 60% Post-IPO Drop

Key Points

Lunate Capital acquired 200,000 shares of Navan in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end stake was valued at $3.42 million.

The Navan stake represents 1.29% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Lunate Capital disclosed a position in Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) as of its January 23 SEC filing, acquiring 200,000 shares—an estimated $3.42 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated January 23, Lunate Capital Ltd established a position in Navan by acquiring 200,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake also registered at $3.42 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Lunate Capital, making up 1.29% of reportable assets under management as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:RVMD: $174.93 million (66.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SAIL: $60.69 million (23.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LINE: $21.00 million (7.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NMRA: $3.80 million (1.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NAVN: $3.42 million (1.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, Navan shares were priced at $15.09, down about 60% from their IPO price of $25.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (2026-01-23) $15.09 Market Capitalization $3.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $656.3 million Net Income (TTM) ($371.9 million)

Company snapshot

Navan, Inc. provides an AI-powered software platform for travel, payments, and expense management, supporting the full travel lifecycle from booking to reporting.

The company generates revenue by offering SaaS solutions that streamline travel and expense processes.

Primary customers include finance, human resources, and travel managers across mid-sized to large organizations seeking to optimize travel and expense operations.

Navan, Inc. operates at scale in the technology sector, leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify and automate business travel and expense management for enterprise clients. The company's integrated platform delivers end-to-end solutions, enabling efficiency and policy compliance for organizations with complex travel needs.

What this transaction means for investors

In a portfolio where nearly 90% of capital sits in just three names, adding a new holding at 1.3% of assets reads less like a conviction swing and more like a measured probe. That context is important given Navan’s volatile post-IPO tape and the sharp reset in its share price.



What makes the timing notable is that the fundamentals have not collapsed alongside the stock. In its most recent quarterly release, Navan reported revenue of $195 million, up 29% year over year, while gross booking volume climbed 40% to $2.6 billion. Non-GAAP operating income reached $25 million, a meaningful inflection from prior periods, driven by scale in enterprise customers and improving operating leverage. CEO Ariel Cohen said the company is seeing “continued momentum in the enterprise market” as its AI-first platform gains adoption across travel and expense workflows, along with “new highs in customer satisfaction.”



At the same time, GAAP losses remain large at $79 million, stock-based compensation is substantial, and the business is seasonally strongest in the quarter just reported. Against that backdrop, the relatively small position size looks deliberate. For long-term investors, the takeaway is less about calling a bottom and more about watching execution.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

