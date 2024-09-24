News & Insights

Energy

Fund Managers: "Highly Constructive" on Uranium Price, Stocks We're Focusing on Now

September 24, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Keith Watson and Rob Crayfourd, co-fund managers at the Geiger Counter Fund, shared their outlook on uranium supply, demand and prices, plus which companies they think have the most potential moving forward.

While acknowledging the recent price pullback, the experts said the sector's long-term outlook is positive.

"Ultimately we're at the very start of what we expect to be a longer-term imbalance in supply vs. strong demand, and therefore a very healthy price outlook for the sector," Watson explained during the interview.

When asked about the Geiger Counter Fund's focus, Crayfourd highlighted the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, saying it's a tier-one jurisdiction that's home to a slew of strong uranium assets.

"We think that those projects, particularly Canadian assets that are uncontracted and able to participate in the upside that we see in the market going forward, are best placed," he noted. The fund has a heavy weighting toward NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) and IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF).

Watson added that it also has exposure to US companies with small but reasonable production profiles that are in the process of starting or restarting output, as well as leverage via stocks with slightly higher-cost deposits.

Watch the interview above for more of their thoughts on uranium stocks, as well as the outlook for the commodity.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.