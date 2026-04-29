Fuller Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FUL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.14, changing hands as low as $59.44 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.71 per share, with $68.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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