Full House Resorts to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

FAQ

When will Full House Resorts report its Q2 2025 financial results?

Full House Resorts will report its Q2 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

How can I access the Full House Resorts conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (201) 689-8470 or through the live audio webcast on the company's website.

What is the date for the Full House Resortsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available through August 21, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Full House Resorts?

More information about Full House Resorts can be found on their official website at www.fullhouseresorts.com.

$FLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $265,000 on 03/28, 03/20, 03/12, 02/24, 02/21, 02/13.

$FLL Insider Trading Activity

$FLL insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL R LEE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 276,300 shares for an estimated $1,312,425 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 113,805 shares for an estimated $529,635 .

. ERIC J GREEN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $85,027

$FLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $FLL stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$FLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from CBRE set a target price of $5.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors can access the live audio webcast from the Company’s website at www.fullhouseresorts.com under the investor relations section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (201) 689-8470.





A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 21, 2025. To access the replay, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com. Investors can also access the replay by dialing (412) 317-6671 and using the passcode 13753301.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release may contain statements by Full House Resorts, Inc. that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.







About Full House Resorts, Inc.







Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy’s Casino, both in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.







Contact:







Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer





Full House Resorts, Inc.





(702) 221-7800





www.fullhouseresorts.com



