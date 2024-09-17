Full Guardianship vs. Limited Guardianship

When someone is unable to make important decisions for themselves, whether due to age, disability, or incapacity, guardianship may be necessary. Deciding between full guardianship and limited guardianship depends on the specific needs of the person who is requiring assistance. Full guardianship grants more comprehensive control over a person’s life, while limited guardianship offers only partial authority.

What Is Full Guardianship?

The state governs guardianship, so types of guardianship vary by state. In some states it's called "conservatorship" and guidelines for determining incapacity and defining guardian's responsibilities differ somewhat across the U.S. Generally, however, full guardianship is the most extensive form of guardianship. This is where a court-appointed guardian has complete authority to make decisions on behalf of an individual.

In full guardianship, the guardian is responsible for managing all aspects of the individual's life, including financial matters, medical decisions, living arrangements and day-to-day care. This level of guardianship is typically used when the individual cannot manage their personal affairs or is unable to communicate due to severe physical or mental impairments.

In full guardianship, the guardian has the legal obligation to act in the best interest of the individual, also known as the ward. The court closely monitors the guardian's actions to ensure that they are fulfilling their duties appropriately.

While full guardianship can provide comprehensive care, it also removes most of the individual’s autonomy. For this reason, it's usually seen as a last resort. Generally speaking, placing someone under any form of guardianship is treated seriously, and courts often require medical examinations or other evidence that it is required.

What Is Limited Guardianship?

Limited guardianship, as the name suggests, grants the guardian only specific powers, which are clearly defined by the court.

This form of guardianship is often used when the individual can still make some decisions on their own but requires assistance in certain areas of their life. Limited guardianship allows the ward to retain control over aspects of their life where they are deemed capable, while the guardian steps in to assist with areas where the ward struggles.

For example, in a limited guardianship, a guardian may only have the authority to make medical or financial decisions, leaving the individual free to make personal or daily living choices.

Limited guardianship is often seen as a less restrictive option and is preferred when the goal is to maintain as much independence for the individual as possible. It is commonly used in cases where the person has mild cognitive impairments or disabilities that affect only certain aspects of their decision-making.

Full Guardianship vs. Limited Guardianship

Both full and limited guardianship involve court oversight and appointing a legal guardian, but there are key differences between the two. These differences can have a significant impact on the individual's autonomy and the guardian's responsibilities. Here a brief rundown:

Full Guardianship Limited Guardianship Extent of Authority Guardian has authority over all decisions related to the individual's life, including financial, medical and personal matters. Guardian's authority is restricted to specific areas, such as managing finances or handling medical care, allowing the individual to retain some decision-making abilities. Degree of Independence Full guardianship removes most, if not all, of the individual's independence, as the guardian has full control. Limited guardianship preserves the individual's independence in areas where they can still manage their own affairs, promoting autonomy where possible. Court Involvement Tends to remain static unless the individual’s condition improves significantly. As the individual's capabilities change, the court may modify the guardian's responsibilities to reflect the individual’s needs. Level of Responsibility for the Guardian A full guardian is responsible for every aspect of the ward’s life, which can be overwhelming and time-consuming. A limited guardian's duties are more specific and typically less burdensome, as they only manage certain aspects of the individual’s life.

Applying for Guardianship

To apply for guardianship, whether full or limited, an interested party must file a petition with the court in the jurisdiction where the individual resides. The court will require documentation that proves the individual's incapacity to manage their affairs, such as medical reports or evaluations from healthcare professionals.

The court will hold a hearing to determine whether guardianship is necessary and, if so, whether full or limited guardianship is appropriate. During the hearing, the court may also review the proposed guardian's qualifications and ability to act in the best interests of the individual.

The entire process can take several months. Petitions may be rejected for a variety of reasons. Adults being considered for guardianship or their family members can oppose the petition in court. Court oversight doesn't end with approval of the petition. Once appointed, the guardian must submit regular reports to the court, detailing their actions and decisions on behalf of the ward.

Alternatives to Guardianship

Guardianship, particularly full guardianship, is often viewed as a last resort due to the significant loss of autonomy it imposes on the individual. Fortunately, there are alternatives to guardianship that can help manage the needs of individuals without removing their rights entirely. Here are four alternatives to consider:

Power of attorney : A power of attorney allows an individual to appoint someone to make specific decisions on their behalf, such as financial or healthcare decisions, without requiring court involvement.

A power of attorney allows an individual to appoint someone to make specific decisions on their behalf, such as financial or healthcare decisions, without requiring court involvement. Healthcare proxy : A healthcare proxy is a legal document that allows an individual to designate someone to make medical decisions on their behalf if they are unable to do so.

A healthcare proxy is a legal document that allows an individual to designate someone to make medical decisions on their behalf if they are unable to do so. Representative payee : For individuals receiving government benefits like Social Security, a representative payee can be appointed to manage those benefits without the need for full guardianship.

For individuals receiving government benefits like Social Security, a representative payee can be appointed to manage those benefits without the need for full guardianship. Living will: A living will outlines an individual's healthcare preferences in the event that they become incapacitated, ensuring that their wishes are followed without the need for a guardian to step in.

Bottom Line

Choosing between full guardianship and limited guardianship depends on the individual's needs and the level of assistance that they require. Full guardianship offers comprehensive support but at the cost of personal autonomy, while limited guardianship strikes a balance between assistance and independence.

Tips for Estate Planning

