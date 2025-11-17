Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Price Target Increased by 32.90% to 34.34

The average one-year price target for Fulgent Genetics (NasdaqGM:FLGT) has been revised to $34.34 / share. This is an increase of 32.90% from the prior estimate of $25.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from the latest reported closing price of $29.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulgent Genetics. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 9.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLGT is 0.04%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 20,184K shares. The put/call ratio of FLGT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,469K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,140K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 627K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 568K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 20.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 525K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 15.33% over the last quarter.

