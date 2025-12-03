Fulcrum To Present New PIONEER Trial Data In Sickle Cell Disease

(RTTNews) - Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) will present new clinical data from its PIONEER trial in an investor event on December 7, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

PIONEER is a Phase 1b trial of Pociredir, an oral therapeutic, in patients with sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the Hemoglobin-Beta (HBB) gene. This mutation leads to the production of abnormal, sickle-shaped red blood cells that can rupture easily or block blood vessels, causing a range of serious complications. These include vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), stroke, neuropathy, acute chest syndrome, and chronic anemia due to hemolysis. The condition affects millions worldwide, with an estimated 100,000 patients in the United States alone.

Fulcrum's Pociredir is designed to increase the production of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) to compensate for the defective adult hemoglobin, potentially reducing or even eliminating symptoms. Clinical evidence shows that higher HbF levels are associated with fewer symptoms and improved outcomes in people living with SCD.

The upcoming event will feature initial clinical data from the 20mg dose cohort and comprehensive review of the 12mg dose cohort.

In July 2025, Fulcrum reported that the 12 mg cohort achieved a robust mean fetal hemoglobin (HbF) induction of 8.6% at 12 weeks, with 7 of 16 patients reaching HbF levels above 20% - a threshold associated with protection against vaso-occlusive crises.

Improvements were also observed in markers of hemolysis and anemia, alongside encouraging trends in crisis reduction. Pociredir was generally well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events, according to the company.

Enrollment in the 20 mg dose cohort is complete, and data are now ready for release. Fulcrum has stated its intention to seek FDA feedback on potential registrational path once progression-free survival (PFS) data become available in the first half of 2026.

Fulcrum ended the third quarter of 2025 with $200.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing a runway into 2028.

FULC closed yesterday's trading at $8.95, down 9.32%. Over the past 12 months the stock has traded between $2.32 and $12.19.

