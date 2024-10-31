Fujitec Addresses Inaccurate Sale Speculation

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (JP:6406) has released an update.

Fujitec Co., Ltd. has clarified that recent media reports suggesting it is seeking a buyer are inaccurate. While the company has received a preliminary proposal from private equity groups, a special committee of independent directors is reviewing it to ensure decisions align with shareholder interests. Fujitec remains focused on enhancing its corporate value through its Medium-Term Management Plan.

