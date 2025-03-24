FUJIFILM's GFX100RF Camera Launch to Enhance Product Lineup

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY has officially announced the launch of the FUJIFILM GFX100RF, a revolutionary addition to its acclaimed GFX series of digital cameras. Set to be released globally in April 2025, the GFX100RF is the first model in the GFX lineup to feature a built-in lens, offering a unique blend of portability, power and professional-grade image quality.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

What Does FUJIFILM GFX100RF Offer?

Equipped with a 102MP “GFX 102MP CMOS II” large-format sensor—approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor—and powered by the high-performance X-Processor 5 engine, the GFX100RF is designed to deliver stunning detail and speed. The company highlighted that with a total weight of just 735g (including battery and memory card), GFX100RF holds the title of the lightest GFX camera to date, making high-resolution, large-format photography more accessible to a broader range of users.

Available in elegant Black and Silver finishes, the GFX100RF debuts an all-new “Aspect Ratio Dial”, a nostalgic nod to Fujifilm’s analog heritage. This dial allows photographers to seamlessly switch between nine classic aspect ratios, enhancing creative flexibility and offering a tactile, intuitive shooting experience.

The camera’s top plate, lens ring, dials and bottom plate are all milled from aluminum, giving it a refined metallic texture and a premium feel that speaks of its craftsmanship. The built-in 35mm F4 lens (equivalent to 28mm in 35mm format) offers a versatile wide-angle perspective, ideal for a range of applications, from travel and street photography to professional work.

With advanced AI-powered autofocus, subject detection and lightning-fast performance, the GFX100RF bridges the gap between hobbyist and professional use. It represents a fusion of Fujifilm’s rich photographic legacy and the latest innovations in imaging technology, promising an experience that’s both deeply creative and cutting-edge.

A Look at Fujifilm's Recent Camera Launches

Fujifilm's product announcements highlight its strong innovation and promising partnerships. On Feb. 3, 2025, FUJIFILM announced the development of the “FUJIFILM PROJECTOR ZUH6000” (FP-ZUH6000), an ultra-short-throw projector featuring 4K image projection and the industry's only “folded two-axial rotatable lens.” The FP-ZUH6000 is set to be launched in the summer of 2025.

On Jan. 21, 2025, FUJIFILM unveiled the instax WIDE Evo (WIDE Evo), a cutting-edge high-end hybrid instant camera, in Japan on Feb. 6, 2025. Building on the success of the instax mini Evo, this newest addition is crafted to work with double-card-sized WIDE format film. Moreover, the company is launching the Bio-Science & Technology Development Center to conduct R&D activities for its biopharmaceuticals business. The company plans to open 100 NURA centers by 2030, globally.

FUJIFILM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

FUJIY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have lost 10.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry's decline of 25.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Unity Software Inc. U, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT. U, IRDM and GILT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Unity Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.52%. In the last reported quarter, U delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have decreased 20.8% in the past year.

Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.22%. In the last reported quarter, IRDM delivered an earnings surprise of 93.75%. Its shares have advanced 7.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gilat’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 50 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, GILT delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14%. Its shares have jumped 35.5% in the past six months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.