FUJIFILM Unveils LTO Ultrium 10 (40TB) for Secure, High-Capacity Storage

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY recently introduced the FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 10 (40TB) Data Cartridge, a next-generation magnetic tape solution designed for high-capacity, resilient and cyber-secure data storage. The new LTO-10 (40TB) cartridge will begin shipping in January 2026 and delivers a maximum recording capacity of 100TB per cartridge (40TB uncompressed)—the highest capacity achieved in the LTO series to date.

The LTO-10 (40TB) is an enhanced version of Fujifilm’s LTO-10 (30TB) Data Cartridge, which debuted in June 2025. Building on that foundation, Fujifilm has introduced several proprietary innovations to significantly increase storage capacity. Fujifilm’s proprietary magnetic material technology improves areal recording density, enabling more data to be stored in the same physical footprint. By using a novel thin-layer structure with aramid film, Fujifilm has reduced tape thickness, allowing for a 30% increase in tape length per cartridge. Despite the increased capacity, the 40TB cartridge remains compatible with the same LTO-10 drive hardware used for the 30TB version, enabling a seamless upgrade path for existing customers.

With ransomware and cyberattacks posing increasing risks to organizations worldwide, data protection has become a top priority across industries. Magnetic tape continues to shine as a trusted medium for secure, long-term data protection due to 2 advantages. Tape cartridges can be stored offline and isolated from networks, dramatically reducing exposure to ransomware, hacking and system-level failures. Magnetic tape offers stable read/write characteristics and long archival life, making it ideal for backups, regulatory compliance and long-term data retention. As a result, major data centers and IT leaders increasingly rely on LTO tape for secure backup and archiving strategies.

Furthermore, compared to HDD-based storage, LTO tape offers lower initial acquisition costs and a more economical solution for long-term data retention. Industry trends further reinforce this momentum, stating shipments of magnetic tape for data backup have grown at more than 10% annually since 2020, with demand expected to continue rising as AI-ready archival needs expand.

Frequent Product Refreshes Buoy FUJIY Amid Stiff Rivalry

Fujifilm's recent product announcements highlight its strong innovation and are expected to aid in capturing market share. In December, FUJIFILM launched WAVE CONTROL MOSAIC, a new PFAS-free color filter material for image sensors that is compatible with KrF lithography, enabling ultra-miniaturized, high-sensitivity sensors and improved image quality in smartphone cameras. In October 2025, the company unveiled several advanced imaging and optical products across categories. In September 2025, Fujifilm introduced its first dedicated filmmaking camera, the GFX ETERNA 55, featuring a 102MP large-format sensor, along with the FUJINON GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR—the first power zoom lens in the GF lineup—and the FUJINON LA30x7.8BRM 4K broadcast lens.

In June, the company launched the FP-ZUH6000 4K ultra-short-throw projector and the LTO Ultrium 10 Data Cartridge, offering up to 75TB capacity for long-term data storage. However, uncertainty from future tariffs and demand declines remains a threat to performance stability. FUJIY is navigating a complex and rapidly evolving business landscape. The company continues to grapple with significant challenges arising from ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition across all its business segments. This is leading to persistent supply chain disruptions and increasing component costs.

Zacks Rank of FUJIY

Currently, FUJIFILM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past year, shares have gained 4.1% compared with the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Photomasks industry's growth of 40.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Ericsson ERIC and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1, while ERIC and CLFD carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.15%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 39.52%. Its shares have surged 44.9% in the past six months.

Ericsson earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 13.51%. Ericsson’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.4%. Its shares have gained 18.5% in the past year.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 92.47%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 44.44%. Its shares have lost 5.4% in the past year.

