Fujifilm Earnings Up In 9 Months

(RTTNews) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY, FUJIF, 4901.T), a Japanese conglomerate, on Thursday reported that net income increased in the 9 months ended December 31 compared with the previous year.

For the 9 months, net income attributable to the company increased to 193.38 billion from 181.54 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 160.34 yen versus 150.59 yen last year.

Operating income rose to 248.45 billion yen from 223.28 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 2.43 trillion yen from 2.33 trillion yen in the previous year.

Further, for the year ending on March 31, the cash dividend for the year-end is expected to be 35 yen and the year total 70 yen.

Looking ahead, operating income totaled 334 billion yen, up 1.5% from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Net income attributable to the company is anticipated to be 264.50 billion yen, up 1.4% from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Earnings per share for the full year are anticipated at 219.45 yen.

Fujifilm Holdings is 3.13% lesser at JPY 3,028 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.