Fuji Oil 9-month Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Fuji Oil Co. (2607.T) reported nine-month operating profit of 27.5 billion yen compared to 2.3 billion yen, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 190.47 yen, for the period. Business profit increased to 28.8 billion yen from 3.6 billion yen. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, net sales were 582.78 billion yen, up 18.5% from last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 16.5 billion yen, profit per share of 191.92 yen, and net sales of 772.0 billion yen.

Shares of Fuji Oil was trading at 4,197 yen, up 0.17%.

