FuelCell Energy's Tech Push Reshapes Hydrogen Economics

FuelCell Energy FCEL is approaching hydrogen with a practical, systems-driven strategy as the industry shifts from hype to execution. Rather than focusing only on large-scale production claims, the company is emphasizing efficiency and real-world applications. Its solid oxide electrolyzer technology operates at high temperatures and uses steam, which improves energy efficiency and reduces electricity consumption — one of the biggest cost drivers in hydrogen production. In parallel, the company is exploring integration with nuclear power to utilize excess capacity, a step that could improve reliability and lower costs over time. This reflects a broader industry trend where performance, cost control and scalability are becoming more important than ambitious targets.



Beyond electrolyzers, FCEL is advancing its tri-generation platform, which produces hydrogen, electricity and water from a single system. This integrated approach allows hydrogen to be generated on-site while simultaneously supplying clean power and usable heat. The system can run on natural gas or renewable biogas, making it flexible for different energy environments. By combining multiple outputs, the platform aims to improve overall economics and reduce waste. Additionally, hydrogen produced through these systems can be used for vehicle fueling, helping to cut emissions and improve air quality, as the process generates minimal pollutants compared to conventional combustion methods.



This model is particularly relevant for industries like heavy transport and manufacturing, where electrification remains challenging. On-site hydrogen production reduces the need for transportation and storage, while the ability to reuse heat and water enhances efficiency. Projects such as hydrogen fueling hubs demonstrate how the technology can support zero-emission vehicles and lower community pollution levels. Overall, FuelCell Energy’s strategy highlights a shift toward disciplined execution, where integrated systems and strategic partnerships could position the company for long-term relevance in an increasingly efficiency-focused hydrogen market.

From Project Plans to Operational Hydrogen Supply

Linde plc LIN is positioning itself as a key player in hydrogen, backed by decades of experience and a strong global infrastructure base. Linde provides end-to-end support across the hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to distribution and end use. In the United States, Linde is developing a 35 MW PEM electrolyzer in Niagara Falls to increase liquid hydrogen supply. Linde will own and operate the facility, using hydroelectric power to ensure reliable and efficient operations.



Meanwhile, Plug Power PLUG is building a vertically integrated hydrogen platform, combining electrolyzers, fuel cells and logistics. Plug Power began producing liquid hydrogen at its Woodbine, GA plant in January 2024, using multiple PEM electrolyzers to generate roughly 15 tons per day. Plug Power then liquefies and transports the fuel through its own cryogenic trailers to hydrogen stations, supporting forklifts, vehicle fleets and stationary power applications.

The Zacks Rundown on FCEL

Shares of FuelCell Energy have surged more than 130% over the past year, breezing past the industry's growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FCEL currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.44 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows FCEL’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.