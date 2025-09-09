Markets
FuelCell Energy Inc. Q3 Loss Increases

September 09, 2025 — 08:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) released Loss for its third quarter of -$92.456 million

The company's earnings totaled -$92.456 million, or -$3.78 per share. This compares with -$33.460 million, or -$1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FuelCell Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$23.218 million or -$0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 97.3% to $46.743 million from $23.695 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$92.456 Mln. vs. -$33.460 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.78 vs. -$1.99 last year. -Revenue: $46.743 Mln vs. $23.695 Mln last year.

