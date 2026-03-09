FuelCell Energy Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) announced Loss for first quarter of -$23.66 million

The company's earnings came in at -$23.66 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$29.13 million, or -$1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FuelCell Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24.92 million or -$0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.7% to $30.53 million from $19.00 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

