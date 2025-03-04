Fuel Tech, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Amid Challenges in Air Pollution Control Segment

Fuel Tech reported Q4 and 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue declines and a focus on growth in emerging markets.

Fuel Tech, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, revealing revenues of $25.1 million, a decline from $27.1 million in 2023, primarily due to lower performance in the Air Pollution Control (APC) segment. The company experienced a net loss of $1.9 million for the year and showed a decrease in consolidated revenues for Q4 2024 at $5.3 million, down from $6.3 million the previous year. Efforts to control expenses were emphasized, with SG&A costs rising but cash reserves remaining strong at about $30 million without long-term debt. Looking ahead, Fuel Tech expects improved performance in its FUEL CHEM segment in 2025, driven by increased chemical program utilization and new program opportunities. The company is also pursuing growth in emissions control solutions for data centers and advancing its dissolved gas infusion technology with new demonstrations planned for 2025.

Potential Positives

Fuel Tech reported a strong cash position with approximately $30 million in cash and investments and no long-term debt, indicating financial stability.

The company announced new APC contracts worth $1.6 million and expects to sign additional contracts valued between $4 million and $5 million in early Q2 2025, indicating potential growth in revenue.

Positive outlook for the FUEL CHEM segment in 2025, driven by improved chemical program utilization and contributions from a new commercial program, suggesting operational recovery.

Fuel Tech is pursuing opportunities in the emergent data center market, which aligns with regulatory trends for lower emissions, showcasing adaptability to market demands.

Potential Negatives

Revenues for full year 2024 were at the lower end of the guidance range, indicating potential operational difficulties.



Net loss increased in Q4 2024 to $(1.9) million compared to a loss of $(539,000) in Q4 2023, reflecting worsening financial performance.



Consolidated gross margin for Q4 2024 and the full year 2024 declined from the previous year, suggesting decreased efficiency and profitability.

FAQ

What were Fuel Tech's revenues for 2024?

Fuel Tech reported consolidated revenues of $25.1 million for the full year 2024.

What challenges affected Fuel Tech's financial results?

Financial results were impacted by delayed project execution and the timing of Air Pollution Control (APC) awards.

How did the FUEL CHEM segment perform in 2024?

The FUEL CHEM segment experienced stable revenue, contributing $13.9 million in 2024, helping to offset APC declines.

What is the financial position of Fuel Tech at the end of 2024?

At year-end 2024, Fuel Tech had approximately $30 million in cash and investments, with no long-term debt.

What future projects is Fuel Tech pursuing?

Fuel Tech is seeking new FUEL CHEM account opportunities and launching a demonstration of their DGI technology in 2025.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK)



, a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Revenues for full year 2024 came in at the lower end of our guidance range of $25 million to $26 million, due primarily to the impact of delayed project execution and to the timing of Air Pollution Control (APC) awards offset by a stronger performance at our FUEL CHEM



®



business segment,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “We continued our stewardship of selling, general and administrative expenses and ended the year in a strong financial position, with approximately $30 million in cash and investments, and no long-term debt.





“We believe that performance for the FUEL CHEM segment will improve in 2025, driven by a return to normalized chemical program utilization at our base accounts following extended plant outages at certain sites during the year, and incremental year-on-year contributions from a new commercial program on a coal-fired unit that commenced in the fourth quarter of 2024. We are pursuing an additional new FUEL CHEM account opportunity, starting with a demonstration of our TIFI



®



Targeted In-Furnace Injection™ technology that will likely commence in late third quarter of this year.”





Mr. Arnone continued, “While our overall results were negatively impacted by performance within the APC segment, we recently announced new awards of $1.6 million with an expectation to sign new contracts between now and early in the second quarter of 2025 with an aggregate value of between $4 million and $5 million. We are also pursuing separate opportunities with the operators of municipal waste combustion units who are being driven to meet lower emission requirements due to specific state regulatory requirements, as well as with entities associated with the development of data centers.





Data centers offer a promising opportunity for Fuel Tech’s emissions control solutions, including our SCR and ULTRA® technologies.”





Mr. Arnone concluded, “We are also continuing to pursue the growth and development of our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGI



®



) technology. We will commence an extended demonstration at a fish hatchery in the Western U.S, our second at an aquaculture facility, early in the second quarter of 2025. We continue to receive inquiries regarding DGI from potential customers in multiple end markets and we are hopeful that we can generate our first commercial revenues in 2025. We are looking forward to showcasing DGI at Aquaculture 2025 being held in New Orleans March 6-10, 2025.”









Q4 2024 Consolidated Results Overview









Consolidated revenues for Q4 2024 declined to $5.3 million from $6.3 million in Q4 2023, primarily reflecting lower APC segment revenues.





Consolidated gross margin for Q4 2024 declined to 42.3% of revenues from 51.1% of revenues in Q4 2023, reflecting decreases in both APC and FUEL CHEM gross margins compared to Q4 2023.





SG&A expenses increased to $3.9 million from $3.7 million in Q4 2023, reflecting an increase in employee related costs and other expenses.





Interest income was flat at $0.3 million and related primarily to interest received on the held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.





Net loss in Q4 2024 was $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss of $(539,000), or $(0.02) per share, in Q4 2023.





Consolidated APC segment backlog at December 31, 2024 was $6.2 million compared to $6.4 million at September 30, 2024 and $7.5 million at December 31, 2023. Consolidated backlog at December 31, 2024 did not include $1.6 million of new APC contracts awarded and announced in the first quarter of 2025.





APC segment revenue decreased to $1.8 million from $2.8 million in Q4 2024. APC gross margin declined to 35.9% from 55.0%, primarily due to product mix.





FUEL CHEM segment revenue remained steady at $3.5 million. Segment gross margin declined to 45.5% from 48.0% in Q4 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.8) million in Q4 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.6) million in Q4 2023.









2024 Full Year Overview









Consolidated revenues for 2024 declined to $25.1 million from $27.1 million in 2023, driven by lower APC revenues, partially offset by an increase in FUEL CHEM revenues.





Consolidated gross margin for 2024 was 42.3% compared to 43.0% in 2023, reflecting slight declines in both APC and FUEL CHEM gross margins.





SG&A expenses for 2024 increased to $13.8 million, or 54.8% of revenues, from $12.8 million, or 47.3% of revenues, in 2023, reflecting an increase in employee related costs and other expenses.





Interest income was roughly flat at $1.3 million.





Net loss for 2024 was $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.05) per share, in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.2) million in 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.0) million in 2023.









Financial Condition









At December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $8.5 million, short-term investments were $10.2 million, and long-term investments totaled $10.9 million. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024 was $42.0 million, or $1.37 per share, and the Company had no debt.









Conference Call









Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:







(877) 423-9820 (



Domestic



) or



(877) 423-9820 ( Domestic ) or



(201) 493-6749 (



International



)







The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at



www.ftek.com



. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to



dsullivan@equityny.com



. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at



www.ftek.com



.









About Fuel Tech









Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO



x



) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM



®



technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI



®



Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at



www.ftek.com



.







NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, contracts being awarded to competitors offering different or lower-priced technologies, projects being suspended, delayed or cancelled and other risks discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



















FUEL TECH, INC.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























December 31,





















2024













2023















ASSETS











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





8,510













$





17,578













Short-term investments













10,184

















12,136













Accounts receivable, less current expected credit loss of $106 and $111, respectively













9,368

















6,729













Inventories, net













397

















439













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,160

















1,439













Total current assets













29,619

















38,321













Property and equipment, net













5,084

















4,539













Goodwill













2,116

















2,116













Other intangible assets, net













327

















358













Right-of-use operating lease assets













585

















609













Long-term investments













10,875

















3,664













Other assets













191

















781













Total assets









$





48,797













$





50,388















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





2,915













$





2,421













Accrued liabilities:









































Operating lease liabilities – current













77

















81













Employee compensation













1,248

















1,252













Other accrued liabilities













1,615

















1,934













Total current liabilities













5,855

















5,688













Operating lease liabilities – non-current













548

















533













Deferred income taxes













176

















172













Other liabilities













263

















281













Total liabilities













6,842

















6,674













Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)









































Stockholders’ equity:









































Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,767,329 and 31,361,303 shares issued, and 30,708,273 and 30,385,297 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively













317

















313













Additional paid-in capital













165,295

















164,853













Accumulated deficit













(119,472





)













(117,529





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,915





)













(1,748





)









Nil coupon perpetual loan notes













76

















76













Treasury stock, at cost (Note 5)













(2,346





)













(2,251





)









Total stockholders’ equity













41,955

















43,714













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





48,797













$





50,388





















See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.























FUEL TECH, INC.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023















Revenues











$





5,283













$





6,345













$





25,133













$





27,081















Costs and expenses:











































































Cost of sales













3,048

















3,102

















14,510

















15,425













Selling, general and administrative













3,946

















3,677

















13,761

















12,803













Research and development













405

















367

















1,564

















1,511

























7,399

















7,146

















29,835

















29,739















Operating loss















(2,116





)













(801





)













(4,702





)













(2,658





)









Interest expense













—

















(6





)













—

















(21





)









Interest income













283

















332

















1,251

















1,300













Other income (expense), net













9

















5

















1,585

















(90





)











Loss before income taxes















(1,824





)













(470





)













(1,866





)













(1,469





)









Income tax expense













(59





)













(69





)













(77





)













(69





)











Net loss











$





(1,883





)









$





(539





)









$





(1,943





)









$





(1,538





)











Net loss per common share:













































































Basic net loss per common share











$





(0.06





)









$





(0.02





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.05





)











Diluted net loss per common share











$





(0.06





)









$





(0.02





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.05





)











Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:











































































Basic













30,708,000

















30,385,000

















30,572,000

















30,348,000













Diluted













30,708,000

















30,385,000

















30,572,000

















30,348,000





















See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.























FUEL TECH, INC.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(in thousands)

























For the years ended December 31,





















2024













2023













Net loss









$





(1,943





)









$





(1,538





)









Other comprehensive loss:









































Foreign currency translation adjustments













(167





)













(20





)









Total other comprehensive loss













(167





)













(20





)









Comprehensive loss









$





(2,110





)









$





(1,558





)

















See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.























FUEL TECH, INC.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)

























For the years ended December 31,





















2024













2023















OPERATING ACTIVITIES











































Net loss









$





(1,943





)









$





(1,538





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation













403

















281













Amortization













57

















61













Loss on sale of equipment













—

















10













Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities













(132





)













(433





)









Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries













(4





)













—













Deferred income taxes













4

















(5





)









Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures













446

















389













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













(1,127





)













1,039













Employee retention credit receivable













(1,677





)













—













Inventories













41

















(46





)









Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets













292

















(6





)









Accounts payable













519

















(295





)









Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities













(312





)













1,239













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities













(3,433





)













696























































INVESTING ACTIVITIES











































Purchases of equipment and patents













(378





)













(418





)









Purchases of debt securities













(18,060





)













(14,026





)









Maturities of debt securities













12,995

















8,000













Net cash used in investing activities













(5,443





)













(6,444





)



















































FINANCING ACTIVITIES











































Proceeds from exercise of stock options













—

















42













Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants













(95





)













—













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(95





)













42













Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash













(97





)













(44





)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents















(9,068





)













(5,750





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













17,578

















23,328















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period











$





8,510













$





17,578





















































Supplemental Cash Flow Information:









































Cash income taxes paid, net













52

















12













Non-cash transfer from other non-current assets to property and equipment









$





597













$





—





















See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.























Fuel Tech, Inc.













Segment Data- Reporting Segments











(in thousands)

















Information about reporting segment net sales and gross margin from operations is provided below:



















Three months ended December 31, 2024











Air Pollution Control Segment













FUEL CHEM Segment













Other













Total













Revenues from external customers









$





1,751













$





3,532













$





—













$





5,283













Cost of sales













(1,123





)













(1,925





)













—

















(3,048





)









Gross margin













628

















1,607

















—

















2,235













Selling, general and administrative













—

















—

















(3,946





)













(3,946





)









Research and development













—

















—

















(405





)













(405





)









Operating income (loss) from continuing operations









$





628













$





1,607













$





(4,351





)









$





(2,116





)























Three months ended December 31, 2023











Air Pollution Control Segment













FUEL CHEM Segment













Other













Total













Revenues from external customers









$





2,791













$





3,554













$





—













$





6,345













Cost of sales













(1,255





)













(1,847





)













—

















(3,102





)









Gross margin













1,536

















1,707

















—

















3,243













Selling, general and administrative













—

















—

















(3,677





)













(3,677





)









Research and development













—

















—

















(367





)













(367





)









Operating income (loss) from continuing operations









$





1,536













$





1,707













$





(4,044





)









$





(801





)























For the year ended December 31, 2024











Air Pollution Control Segment













FUEL CHEM Segment













Other













Total













Revenues from external customers









$





11,242













$





13,891













$





—













$





25,133













Cost of sales













(7,050





)













(7,460





)













—

















(14,510





)









Gross margin













4,192

















6,431

















—

















10,623













Selling, general and administrative













—

















—

















(13,761





)













(13,761





)









Research and development













—

















—

















(1,564





)













(1,564





)









Operating income (loss) from continuing operations









$





4,192













$





6,431













$





(15,325





)









$





(4,702





)























For the year ended December 31, 2023











Air Pollution Control Segment













FUEL CHEM Segment













Other













Total













Revenues from external customers









$





13,483













$





13,598













$





—













$





27,081













Cost of sales













(8,410





)













(7,015





)













—

















(15,425





)









Gross margin













5,073

















6,583

















—

















11,656













Selling, general and administrative













—

















—

















(12,803





)













(12,803





)









Research and development













—

















—

















(1,511





)













(1,511





)









Operating income (loss) from continuing operations









$





5,073













$





6,583













$





(14,314





)









$





(2,658





)























Fuel Tech, Inc.













Geographic Segment Financial Data











(in thousands)

















Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.



















For the years ended December 31,











2024













2023













Revenues:









































United States









$





17,802













$





21,397













Foreign













7,331

















5,684





















$





25,133













$





27,081



























As of December 31,











2024













2023













Assets:









































United States









$





44,430













$





46,487













Foreign













4,367

















3,901





















$





48,797













$





50,388



























FUEL TECH, INC.











RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2023













2023













2024













2023























































































Net loss











$





(1,883





)









$





(539





)









$





(1,943





)









$





(1,538





)









Interest income, net













(283





)













(326





)













(1,251





)













(1,279





)









Income tax expense













59

















69

















77

















69













Depreciation expense













155

















34

















403

















281













Amortization expense













15

















15

















57

















61















EBITDA















(1,937





)













(747





)













(2,657





)













(2,406





)









Stock compensation expense













109

















101

















446

















389















Adjusted EBITDA















$





(1,828





)









$





(646





)









$





(2,211





)









$





(2,017





)















Adjusted EBITDA







To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.





Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net loss has been included in the above financial table.









