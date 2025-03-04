News & Insights

Fuel Tech, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Amid Challenges in Air Pollution Control Segment

March 04, 2025 — 04:21 pm EST

March 04, 2025 — 04:21 pm EST

Fuel Tech reported Q4 and 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue declines and a focus on growth in emerging markets.

Fuel Tech, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, revealing revenues of $25.1 million, a decline from $27.1 million in 2023, primarily due to lower performance in the Air Pollution Control (APC) segment. The company experienced a net loss of $1.9 million for the year and showed a decrease in consolidated revenues for Q4 2024 at $5.3 million, down from $6.3 million the previous year. Efforts to control expenses were emphasized, with SG&A costs rising but cash reserves remaining strong at about $30 million without long-term debt. Looking ahead, Fuel Tech expects improved performance in its FUEL CHEM segment in 2025, driven by increased chemical program utilization and new program opportunities. The company is also pursuing growth in emissions control solutions for data centers and advancing its dissolved gas infusion technology with new demonstrations planned for 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Fuel Tech reported a strong cash position with approximately $30 million in cash and investments and no long-term debt, indicating financial stability.
  • The company announced new APC contracts worth $1.6 million and expects to sign additional contracts valued between $4 million and $5 million in early Q2 2025, indicating potential growth in revenue.
  • Positive outlook for the FUEL CHEM segment in 2025, driven by improved chemical program utilization and contributions from a new commercial program, suggesting operational recovery.
  • Fuel Tech is pursuing opportunities in the emergent data center market, which aligns with regulatory trends for lower emissions, showcasing adaptability to market demands.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues for full year 2024 were at the lower end of the guidance range, indicating potential operational difficulties.

  • Net loss increased in Q4 2024 to $(1.9) million compared to a loss of $(539,000) in Q4 2023, reflecting worsening financial performance.

  • Consolidated gross margin for Q4 2024 and the full year 2024 declined from the previous year, suggesting decreased efficiency and profitability.

FAQ

What were Fuel Tech's revenues for 2024?

Fuel Tech reported consolidated revenues of $25.1 million for the full year 2024.

What challenges affected Fuel Tech's financial results?

Financial results were impacted by delayed project execution and the timing of Air Pollution Control (APC) awards.

How did the FUEL CHEM segment perform in 2024?

The FUEL CHEM segment experienced stable revenue, contributing $13.9 million in 2024, helping to offset APC declines.

What is the financial position of Fuel Tech at the end of 2024?

At year-end 2024, Fuel Tech had approximately $30 million in cash and investments, with no long-term debt.

What future projects is Fuel Tech pursuing?

Fuel Tech is seeking new FUEL CHEM account opportunities and launching a demonstration of their DGI technology in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FTEK Insider Trading Activity

$FTEK insiders have traded $FTEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHARON L JONES has made 6 purchases buying 47,814 shares for an estimated $50,088 and 0 sales.
  • VINCENT J ARNONE (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400
  • ELLEN T ALBRECHT (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $5,050

$FTEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FTEK stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WARRENVILLE, Ill., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK)

, a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“Revenues for full year 2024 came in at the lower end of our guidance range of $25 million to $26 million, due primarily to the impact of delayed project execution and to the timing of Air Pollution Control (APC) awards offset by a stronger performance at our FUEL CHEM

®

business segment,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “We continued our stewardship of selling, general and administrative expenses and ended the year in a strong financial position, with approximately $30 million in cash and investments, and no long-term debt.



“We believe that performance for the FUEL CHEM segment will improve in 2025, driven by a return to normalized chemical program utilization at our base accounts following extended plant outages at certain sites during the year, and incremental year-on-year contributions from a new commercial program on a coal-fired unit that commenced in the fourth quarter of 2024. We are pursuing an additional new FUEL CHEM account opportunity, starting with a demonstration of our TIFI

®

Targeted In-Furnace Injection™ technology that will likely commence in late third quarter of this year.”



Mr. Arnone continued, “While our overall results were negatively impacted by performance within the APC segment, we recently announced new awards of $1.6 million with an expectation to sign new contracts between now and early in the second quarter of 2025 with an aggregate value of between $4 million and $5 million. We are also pursuing separate opportunities with the operators of municipal waste combustion units who are being driven to meet lower emission requirements due to specific state regulatory requirements, as well as with entities associated with the development of data centers.



Data centers offer a promising opportunity for Fuel Tech’s emissions control solutions, including our SCR and ULTRA® technologies.”



Mr. Arnone concluded, “We are also continuing to pursue the growth and development of our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGI

®

) technology. We will commence an extended demonstration at a fish hatchery in the Western U.S, our second at an aquaculture facility, early in the second quarter of 2025. We continue to receive inquiries regarding DGI from potential customers in multiple end markets and we are hopeful that we can generate our first commercial revenues in 2025. We are looking forward to showcasing DGI at Aquaculture 2025 being held in New Orleans March 6-10, 2025.”





Q4 2024 Consolidated Results Overview




Consolidated revenues for Q4 2024 declined to $5.3 million from $6.3 million in Q4 2023, primarily reflecting lower APC segment revenues.



Consolidated gross margin for Q4 2024 declined to 42.3% of revenues from 51.1% of revenues in Q4 2023, reflecting decreases in both APC and FUEL CHEM gross margins compared to Q4 2023.



SG&A expenses increased to $3.9 million from $3.7 million in Q4 2023, reflecting an increase in employee related costs and other expenses.



Interest income was flat at $0.3 million and related primarily to interest received on the held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.



Net loss in Q4 2024 was $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss of $(539,000), or $(0.02) per share, in Q4 2023.



Consolidated APC segment backlog at December 31, 2024 was $6.2 million compared to $6.4 million at September 30, 2024 and $7.5 million at December 31, 2023. Consolidated backlog at December 31, 2024 did not include $1.6 million of new APC contracts awarded and announced in the first quarter of 2025.



APC segment revenue decreased to $1.8 million from $2.8 million in Q4 2024. APC gross margin declined to 35.9% from 55.0%, primarily due to product mix.



FUEL CHEM segment revenue remained steady at $3.5 million. Segment gross margin declined to 45.5% from 48.0% in Q4 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.8) million in Q4 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.6) million in Q4 2023.





2024 Full Year Overview




Consolidated revenues for 2024 declined to $25.1 million from $27.1 million in 2023, driven by lower APC revenues, partially offset by an increase in FUEL CHEM revenues.



Consolidated gross margin for 2024 was 42.3% compared to 43.0% in 2023, reflecting slight declines in both APC and FUEL CHEM gross margins.



SG&A expenses for 2024 increased to $13.8 million, or 54.8% of revenues, from $12.8 million, or 47.3% of revenues, in 2023, reflecting an increase in employee related costs and other expenses.



Interest income was roughly flat at $1.3 million.



Net loss for 2024 was $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.05) per share, in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.2) million in 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.0) million in 2023.





Financial Condition




At December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $8.5 million, short-term investments were $10.2 million, and long-term investments totaled $10.9 million. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024 was $42.0 million, or $1.37 per share, and the Company had no debt.





Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:




  • (877) 423-9820 (

    Domestic

    ) or


  • (201) 493-6749 (

    International

    )



The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at

www.ftek.com

. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to

dsullivan@equityny.com

. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at

www.ftek.com

.





Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO

x

) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM

®

technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI

®

Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at

www.ftek.com

.




This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, contracts being awarded to competitors offering different or lower-priced technologies, projects being suspended, delayed or cancelled and other risks discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)




December 31,



2024


2023


ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$
8,510


$
17,578

Short-term investments


10,184



12,136

Accounts receivable, less current expected credit loss of $106 and $111, respectively


9,368



6,729

Inventories, net


397



439

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,160



1,439

Total current assets


29,619



38,321

Property and equipment, net


5,084



4,539

Goodwill


2,116



2,116

Other intangible assets, net


327



358

Right-of-use operating lease assets


585



609

Long-term investments


10,875



3,664

Other assets


191



781

Total assets

$
48,797


$
50,388


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$
2,915


$
2,421

Accrued liabilities:








Operating lease liabilities – current


77



81

Employee compensation


1,248



1,252

Other accrued liabilities


1,615



1,934

Total current liabilities


5,855



5,688

Operating lease liabilities – non-current


548



533

Deferred income taxes


176



172

Other liabilities


263



281

Total liabilities


6,842



6,674

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)








Stockholders’ equity:








Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,767,329 and 31,361,303 shares issued, and 30,708,273 and 30,385,297 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively


317



313

Additional paid-in capital


165,295



164,853

Accumulated deficit


(119,472
)


(117,529
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,915
)


(1,748
)

Nil coupon perpetual loan notes


76



76

Treasury stock, at cost (Note 5)


(2,346
)


(2,251
)

Total stockholders’ equity


41,955



43,714

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
48,797


$
50,388


See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Revenues

$
5,283


$
6,345


$
25,133


$
27,081


Costs and expenses:
















Cost of sales


3,048



3,102



14,510



15,425

Selling, general and administrative


3,946



3,677



13,761



12,803

Research and development


405



367



1,564



1,511




7,399



7,146



29,835



29,739


Operating loss


(2,116
)


(801
)


(4,702
)


(2,658
)

Interest expense







(6
)







(21
)

Interest income


283



332



1,251



1,300

Other income (expense), net


9



5



1,585



(90
)


Loss before income taxes


(1,824
)


(470
)


(1,866
)


(1,469
)

Income tax expense


(59
)


(69
)


(77
)


(69
)


Net loss

$
(1,883
)

$
(539
)

$
(1,943
)

$
(1,538
)


Net loss per common share:

















Basic net loss per common share

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.02
)

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.05
)


Diluted net loss per common share

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.02
)

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.05
)


Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
















Basic


30,708,000



30,385,000



30,572,000



30,348,000

Diluted


30,708,000



30,385,000



30,572,000



30,348,000


See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
































































































FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands)




For the years ended December 31,



2024


2023

Net loss

$
(1,943
)

$
(1,538
)

Other comprehensive loss:








Foreign currency translation adjustments


(167
)


(20
)

Total other comprehensive loss


(167
)


(20
)

Comprehensive loss

$
(2,110
)

$
(1,558
)


See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)




For the years ended December 31,



2024


2023


OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net loss

$
(1,943
)

$
(1,538
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:








Depreciation


403



281

Amortization


57



61

Loss on sale of equipment







10

Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities


(132
)


(433
)

Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries


(4
)





Deferred income taxes


4



(5
)

Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures


446



389

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable


(1,127
)


1,039

Employee retention credit receivable


(1,677
)





Inventories


41



(46
)

Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets


292



(6
)

Accounts payable


519



(295
)

Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities


(312
)


1,239

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


(3,433
)


696











INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchases of equipment and patents


(378
)


(418
)

Purchases of debt securities


(18,060
)


(14,026
)

Maturities of debt securities


12,995



8,000

Net cash used in investing activities


(5,443
)


(6,444
)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Proceeds from exercise of stock options







42

Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants


(95
)





Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(95
)


42

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash


(97
)


(44
)


Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(9,068
)


(5,750
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


17,578



23,328


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
8,510


$
17,578










Supplemental Cash Flow Information:








Cash income taxes paid, net


52



12

Non-cash transfer from other non-current assets to property and equipment

$
597


$




See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.



























































































































































Fuel Tech, Inc.


Segment Data- Reporting Segments

(in thousands)


Information about reporting segment net sales and gross margin from operations is provided below:



Three months ended December 31, 2024

Air Pollution Control Segment


FUEL CHEM Segment


Other


Total

Revenues from external customers

$
1,751


$
3,532


$




$
5,283

Cost of sales


(1,123
)


(1,925
)







(3,048
)

Gross margin


628



1,607








2,235

Selling, general and administrative












(3,946
)


(3,946
)

Research and development












(405
)


(405
)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$
628


$
1,607


$
(4,351
)

$
(2,116
)









































































































































Three months ended December 31, 2023

Air Pollution Control Segment


FUEL CHEM Segment


Other


Total

Revenues from external customers

$
2,791


$
3,554


$




$
6,345

Cost of sales


(1,255
)


(1,847
)







(3,102
)

Gross margin


1,536



1,707








3,243

Selling, general and administrative












(3,677
)


(3,677
)

Research and development












(367
)


(367
)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$
1,536


$
1,707


$
(4,044
)

$
(801
)









































































































































For the year ended December 31, 2024

Air Pollution Control Segment


FUEL CHEM Segment


Other


Total

Revenues from external customers

$
11,242


$
13,891


$




$
25,133

Cost of sales


(7,050
)


(7,460
)







(14,510
)

Gross margin


4,192



6,431








10,623

Selling, general and administrative












(13,761
)


(13,761
)

Research and development












(1,564
)


(1,564
)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$
4,192


$
6,431


$
(15,325
)

$
(4,702
)









































































































































For the year ended December 31, 2023

Air Pollution Control Segment


FUEL CHEM Segment


Other


Total

Revenues from external customers

$
13,483


$
13,598


$




$
27,081

Cost of sales


(8,410
)


(7,015
)







(15,425
)

Gross margin


5,073



6,583








11,656

Selling, general and administrative












(12,803
)


(12,803
)

Research and development












(1,511
)


(1,511
)

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

$
5,073


$
6,583


$
(14,314
)

$
(2,658
)















































































Fuel Tech, Inc.


Geographic Segment Financial Data

(in thousands)


Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.



For the years ended December 31,

2024


2023

Revenues:








United States

$
17,802


$
21,397

Foreign


7,331



5,684



$
25,133


$
27,081





























































As of December 31,

2024


2023

Assets:








United States

$
44,430


$
46,487

Foreign


4,367



3,901



$
48,797


$
50,388
































































































































































































































FUEL TECH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2023


2023


2024


2023



















Net loss

$
(1,883
)

$
(539
)

$
(1,943
)

$
(1,538
)

Interest income, net


(283
)


(326
)


(1,251
)


(1,279
)

Income tax expense


59



69



77



69

Depreciation expense


155



34



403



281

Amortization expense


15



15



57



61


EBITDA


(1,937
)


(747
)


(2,657
)


(2,406
)

Stock compensation expense


109



101



446



389


Adjusted EBITDA

$
(1,828
)

$
(646
)

$
(2,211
)

$
(2,017
)





Adjusted EBITDA



To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.



Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net loss has been included in the above financial table.
























CONTACT:
Vince Arnone
Devin Sullivan


President and CEO
Managing Director


(630) 845-4500
The Equity Group Inc.




dsullivan@equityny.com





