Fuel Tech, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Fuel Tech will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call on August 6.

Quiver AI Summary

Fuel Tech, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place the following day, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 am ET, with participation options available for both domestic and international callers. Fuel Tech provides advanced engineering solutions for emissions control and water treatment and is recognized for its proprietary technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability in industrial and utility applications. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, indicating the inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future performance.

Potential Positives

Fuel Tech is set to disclose its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025, which can provide transparency and insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The management will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, allowing investors and interested parties to engage directly with company leadership and ask questions, promoting investor relations and communication.

Fuel Tech continues to position itself as a leader in emissions control and water treatment technologies, with over 1,300 installations worldwide, highlighting its established market presence and potential for future growth.

The company’s proprietary technologies, including FUEL CHEM® and DGI® systems, indicate a commitment to innovation and support for environmentally sustainable operations, appealing to modern market demands for sustainability.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the potential risks and uncertainties associated with the company's forward-looking statements, highlighting factors such as competition and project cancellations, which may affect investor confidence.

The lack of specific financial guidance or performance metrics in the announcement may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future growth and stability.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, could be seen as a red flag by investors, indicating that actual results may significantly underperform expectations.

FAQ

When will Fuel Tech announce its Q2 financial results?

Fuel Tech will announce its Q2 financial results on August 5, 2025, after the stock market closes.

How can I join the Fuel Tech conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing (877) 423-9820 for domestic calls or (201) 493-6749 for international calls.

What topics will be discussed in the conference call?

The conference call will discuss Fuel Tech's financial results and business activities, followed by a Q&A session.

Where can I access the conference call replay?

An online replay of the conference call will be available on Fuel Tech's website at www.ftek.com.

What technologies does Fuel Tech specialize in?

Fuel Tech specializes in air pollution control, process optimization, and water treatment technologies for utility and industrial applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTEK Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FTEK Data Alerts

$FTEK insiders have traded $FTEK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON L JONES sold 12,627 shares for an estimated $21,042

VINCENT J ARNONE (President & CEO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $15,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $FTEK stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTEK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTEK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTEK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTEK forecast page.

Full Release



WARRENVILLE, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK)



, a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after the close of the stock market.





Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:







(877) 423-9820 (



Domestic



) or



(877) 423-9820 ( Domestic ) or



(201) 493-6749 (



International



)







The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at



www.ftek.com



. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to



dsullivan@theequitygroup.com



.





For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at



www.ftek.com



.









About Fuel Tech









Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO



x



) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM



®



technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI



®



Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at



www.ftek.com



.







NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, contracts being awarded to competitors offering different or lower-priced technologies, projects being suspended, delayed or cancelled and other risks discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









CONTACT:





Vince Arnone





Devin Sullivan













President and CEO





Managing Director













(630) 845-4500





The Equity Group Inc.



















dsullivan@theequitygroup.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.