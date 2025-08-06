Fuel Tech (FTEK) Q2 Revenue Falls 21%

Key Points GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 was $5.6 million, falling short of expectations, with lower Air Pollution Control (APC) segment sales.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) loss of $(0.02) for Q2 2025 beat estimates, boosted by higher gross margin and interest income.

GAAP gross margin improved to 45.5% in Q2 2025, offsetting some pressure from an expanded adjusted EBITDA loss.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK), a developer of air pollution control and chemical technology solutions for industrial and utility markets, reported its second quarter results on August 5, 2025. The most notable news was a GAAP revenue shortfall of $5.6 million versus $6.086 million expected, mainly due to delayed project execution in the APC segment. Despite this, GAAP EPS was a $(0.02) loss, beating consensus projections of $(0.03) (GAAP), as cost management and interest income helped offset top-line pressures. Overall, the quarter revealed continued margin improvement but highlighted volatility in major project sales and persistent operating losses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.02) $(0.03) $(0.01) (100.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $5.6 million $6.1 million should be $6.1 million if rounded from $6.086 million, but the correct estimate is "$6.09 million" (rounded to two decimals) or "$6.1 million" (rounded to one decimal). Since the cell value is "$6.1 million" and the estimate is $6.086 million, standard rounding to one decimal is $6.1 million. $7.0 million (20.9%) Gross Margin (%) 45.5% 41.9% 3.6 pp Adjusted EBITDA $(0.9) million $(0.5) million (80.0%)

About Fuel Tech: Focus and Key Success Factors

Fuel Tech delivers advanced technology solutions that help industrial, power generation, and municipal clients reduce air pollution and improve operational efficiency. Its business centers on two major categories: the FUEL CHEM product line, which uses proprietary chemicals and injection systems to optimize combustion and control particulates and emissions; and the Air Pollution Control segment, focused on hardware and engineering for emissions reduction at power plants and other industrial sites.

In recent years, Fuel Tech has concentrated development on three areas: staying ahead of regulatory requirements for emissions, expanding its patent portfolio, and identifying new markets such as data centers and water treatment facilities. Key success factors include keeping pace with evolving regulations, converting innovation into practical solutions for customers, and managing project execution to smooth out revenue volatility.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Business Highlights

In Q2 2025, GAAP revenue declined by nearly $1.4 million year over year, falling short of expectations mainly because of the timing of project activity in the APC segment. GAAP APC sales dropped from $3.9 million to $2.5 million as customer contract execution slipped into later periods. International sales also dropped. In the FUEL CHEM segment, GAAP revenue was $3.1 million for Q2 2025, notable for a business that often faces seasonal swings.

Despite lower revenue, GAAP gross margin percentage improved across both segments. Overall, GAAP gross margin rose to 45.5% in Q2 2025 compared to 41.9% in Q2 2024. APC margin increased to 43.9% (from 39.1%) in Q2 2025, and FUEL CHEM margin grew to 46.8% (from 45.5%) in Q2 2025. These gains resulted from a better mix of projects in APC and increased sales activity with flat administrative expenses in FUEL CHEM. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense rose to $3.3 million, representing 60.2% of revenue versus 46.1% the year before (GAAP, Q2 2025). Because lower sales mean that fixed costs make up a greater percentage of revenue, this is a trend for investors to track if top-line growth does not resume.

Fuel Tech reported a GAAP net loss of $(689,000) for Q2 2025, wider than the prior-year period, and an adjusted EBITDA loss that also expanded, reaching $(0.9) million. This was primarily due to lower revenue. The APC project backlog, a measure of uncompleted orders, shrank from $10.3 million in Q1 2025 to $7.8 million in Q2 2025. However, management indicated it expects new APC projects worth $2.5–$3.0 million to close by the end of August 2025, which would reverse some of this decline.

On the product front, Fuel Tech continued to develop its TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection system, a FUEL CHEM technology that injects custom chemicals directly into furnaces for improved efficiency and reduced emissions. These proprietary chemical solutions are expected to begin demonstration at a large Midwest coal-fired site in the fourth quarter of 2025. In APC, Fuel Tech saw multiple ongoing bids for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies, which curb nitrogen oxide emissions, especially as AI-related data centers drive new facility builds with stricter pollution controls. The water treatment initiative, built around Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGI) technology, advanced to a longer demonstration project at a Western U.S. fish hatchery, aiming to validate the benefits in aquaculture. While commercial revenue from DGI is not yet visible, management indicated that additional field partnerships are underway to expand access.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

Fuel Tech leadership did not issue new formal guidance for revenue or earnings, but reaffirmed its expectation for improved company-wide performance in the second half of fiscal 2025. The company expects FUEL CHEM segment revenue to reach its highest annual total since 2022 (GAAP, FY2025). It is confident the APC backlog will rise soon with the anticipated award of multiple new contracts valued between $2.5–$3.0 million before the end of August 2025. The main swing factors ahead include follow-through on these APC bookings, conversion of DGI demonstrations to commercial installations, and the company's ability to manage costs if revenue remains pressured.

Investors will want to monitor the company's ability to convert its robust innovation pipeline into meaningful commercial wins, especially for emerging areas like data center emissions and water treatment. Backlog volatility, dependence on the U.S. market, and persistent adjusted EBITDA losses remain areas for continued scrutiny.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

