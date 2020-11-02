Markets

FUCHS Group Buys PolySi Technologies

(RTTNews) - FUCHS Group, a company engaged in the lubricant business, said that it has acquired PolySi Technologies Inc.

The Sanford based, North Carolina company is manufacturing silicone lubricants.

"PolySi expands our product and packaging offering into markets where silicone technology is utilized," said Keith Brewer, President & CEO of FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO., USA.

PolySi employs 21 people and generated US$9 million or about 7.6 million euros in sales in its fiscal year 2019, mainly in North America.

