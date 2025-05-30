FUBO Launches Programmatic Pause Ads: How Should You Play the Stock?

FuboTV FUBO has launched a new ad format called programmatic pause ads, becoming the first Connected TV (CTV) platform to do so. This is a major milestone for the company, allowing it to show targeted ads when viewers pause content.



FUBO’s latest iteration of pause ads builds on its broader CTV ad innovation strategy. Initially launched last year as part of its interactive ad suite, pause ads appear a few seconds after a viewer pauses content and disappear once playback resumes. According to the company’s internal data, FuboTV’s CTV pause ads deliver 33% higher brand engagement than standard video ads, highlighting the format’s effectiveness.

FUBO Faces Ad Revenue and Subscriber Pressures

Underpinning FuboTV’s new launch is a broader slowdown in FUBO’s advertising business. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported North America ad revenues of $22.5 million, down 17.3% year over year, primarily due to the removal of ad-insertable content from networks like TelevisaUnivision. This had a direct impact on the company’s available ad inventory.



To help mitigate this decline, FUBO has turned its focus to interactive ad formats. In the first quarter, interactive ads increased 37% year over year, with total ad product adoption rising 41% in the first half. These newer formats include gamified units, shoppable ads and now, programmatic pause ads that allow advertisers to reach viewers during content pauses.

However, the launch comes as the company also faces subscriber pressure, with North America paid subscribers declining 2.7% year over year in the first quarter and further declines expected in the second quarter, potentially limiting the scale and reach of new ad innovations.

FUBO Offers Weak Q2 2025 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2025, FuboTV projects total revenues in the range of $340-$350 million from North America, indicating a 10% year-over-year decline at the midpoint. The company anticipates 1.225 million to 1.255 million paid subscribers, implying a 14% year-over-year decline at the midpoint.



For the Rest of World, FUBO expects total revenues to be in the range of $6.5-$7.5 million, indicating a 15% year-over-year decline at the midpoint. Paid subscribers are projected to be 325,000 to 335,000, indicating a 17% year-over-year decline at the midpoint.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $353.93 million, indicating a decline of 9.07% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at breakeven, which has been revised downward by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting growth of 100% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



FUBO beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 55.56%.

FUBO’s Share Price Movement

In the past month, FUBO shares have rallied 23.6%, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s growth of 7.3% and 5.7%, respectively. The outperformance can be attributed to FUBO’s merger agreement with Disney DIS to combine Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV, positioning the company as the sixth-largest pay TV provider by subscriber count. It now ranks just behind major industry players, such as Comcast CMCSA and Charter Communications CHTR. Shares of Disney, Comcast and Charter Communications have gained 23.4%, 1.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Conclusion

While FUBO’s new ad format marks a notable step in its innovation strategy and the recent share price rally signals investor optimism, sustained growth will likely depend on the company’s ability to navigate ongoing ad revenue and subscriber pressures.



FUBO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

