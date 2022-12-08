FTXN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (Symbol: FTXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.87, changing hands as low as $26.76 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTXN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.97 per share, with $31.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.78.

