FTSE Edges Lower As Yields Jump On Debt Concerns

September 02, 2025 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday as the 30-year gilt yield hit a 27-year high at 5.680 percent in early trading on rising debt concerns, in a pre-budget blow for chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Traders also shifted focus to upcoming U.S. employment data for clues on the Federal Reserve's next steps.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped half a percent to 9,155 after ending marginally higher on Monday.

British Gas owner Centrica fell 1.5 percent after announcing it has extended the life of two of its U.K. nuclear power stations in which it has a 20 percent share.

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air Holdings tumbled 3 percent despite reporting a robust 11.4 percent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for August 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

